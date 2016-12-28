Sisters Threatened, Robbed on Christmas Eve

A man threatened and robbed two sisters on Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred at the home of Alexis Crank on Plymouth Street between midnight and 1 a.m. when someone knocked on the door. Crank’s sister, Latricia Durham, was also there.

Crank turned the porch light on and recognized the man as a neighbor. When she opened the door, a gun barrel appeared.

Police reports show Jonathan Lamar Wray, 43, of Perkins Street, started demanding money while brandishing a BB gun that seemed to be a rifle.

Crank wrestled with Wray and told him kids were in the house and they had no money. She then got out the door and ran to call police at a neighbor’s house while Durham ran to the back bedroom with 3-year-old and 5-year-old girls until her sister returned.

Wray was arrested at the home after police arrived. He also shouted threats at Crank while being taken into custody, Durham said.

Wray has been charged with felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary. He is held on a $300,000 bond.