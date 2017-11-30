South Charlotte Jimmy John’s Robbed on Wednesday

Investigations are taking place after a Jimmy John’s was robbed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. According to police reports, two armed suspects entered a Jimmy John’s in the 4500 block of Park Road and threatened the individuals inside. The suspects robbed the restaurant and then fled the scene. No injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

Police met witnesses at the scene who told them what happened. Authorities have not said whether they have identified any suspects.

Investigations are ongoing, and police ask anyone with information on the armed robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.