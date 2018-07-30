South Charlotte Targeted By Series of Break Ins

Police are conducting investigations after south Charlotte was targeted in a series of break ins over the weekend.

According to police reports, four homes were victimized between 3:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. The first was reported just before 4:00 a.m. in the 400 block of East Tremont Avenue. The suspect attempted a break in by trying to kick in the back door but was unsuccessful.

Just before 4:30 a.m., police were called to the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue where the victim told them that a suspect had succeeded in breaking down the back door and stealing belongings from inside the home.

At 4:30 a.m. police received another call, this time from a victim in the 3200 block of Selwyn Avenue. When they arrived, they were told that a suspect had kicked in the back door and taken items.

At 11:30 a.m., police responded to the 5500 block of Closeburn Road where the victim told them that the screen on the porch had been cut in an attempt by the suspect to break into the home.

Also on Saturday, police reported that a stolen truck was discovered abandoned with the engine running. The white 2017 Dodge RAM 2500 Longhorn was reported stolen from the 1900 block of Springdale Avenue out of a garage.

Police are investigating all of the incidents, and believe that the break-ins and attempted break-ins were perpetrated by the same suspect, but that suspect has not been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information on this string of incidents to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.