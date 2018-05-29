Stallings Police Officer Hospitalized After Contact With Fentanyl

A stallings police officer was hospitalized after he came into contact with Fentanyl during a search this week.

The officer, who has not been identified, was investigating a vehicle that had been involved in an accident on U.S. 74 on Sunday. The officer was searching through the vehicle, and came across a vial. The vial contained pure fentanyl, a cousin of heroin that is many times more potent, and so dangerous that an amount the size of a grain of salt can cause an overdose.

The officer was rushed to the hospital to be monitored. The car was taped off and warning signs were posted. The opioid is so strong that it can be absorbed through the skin by just touching it, or through mucous membranes and air passageways, causing you to potentially lose consciousness within minutes.

The car was towed to the Stallings police department, and reports indicate that the police officer was treated and then released.