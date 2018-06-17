Statesville Officer Survives Shooting Thanks To Bulletproof Vest

A Statesville officer has survived being shot in the back thanks to his bulletproof vest.

According to reports, the officer was patrolling on foot with another officer in Statesville on Friday night at approximately 11:00 p.m. The officers were at a location near the intersection of Raleigh Avenue and Fifth Street when an unknown suspect came from out of hiding, approached the officers from behind, and fired a gun at them.

Multiple rounds were fired and a bullet struck one of the officers in the back. The bullet was unable to penetrate the bulletproof vest that the officer wore.

The officer, identified as Officer Tyler Horn, was taken to the Iredell Memorial hospital for evaluation and treatment, and later released.

The case is under investigation but no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-878-3406.