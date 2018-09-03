Stolen Vehicle Involved in Fatal Crash in Lancaster County

Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle was involved in a fatal crash in Lancaster County this week.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at around 2:30 a.m. According to police, a vehicle crashed near Woodland Drive and Crescent Drive, resulting in the death of 21-year-old Jacob Colt Miles. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident was a single car crash and no other injuries were reported in the incident.

Police were able to later confirm that the car that was involved in the crash had been stolen previously.

No other details on the incident have been released at this time.