Stolen Vehicle Leads to Police Chase and Crash

Police initiated a chase after spotting a stolen car in Charlotte on Friday evening.

The incident began at around 5:30 p.m. when a police officer spotted a stolen vehicle on LaSalle St and I-85. After getting behind the vehicle, the officer tried to perform a traffic stop.

The driver of the car refused to pull over and began to flee in the vehicle. Police initiated a chase, and a helicopter was brought onto the scene. After 15 minutes, police saw the passenger in the vehicle bail out onto the side of the road on South Boulevard while the driver continued to drive.

Eventually, the suspect’s car struck several other cars at the intersection of South Boulevard and Sharon Lakes Road. The driver attempted to flee on foot from the scene, but was caught shortly afterwards by police.

The passenger who bailed from the vehicle has not yet been found.

No injuries occurred as a result of the accident. The suspect was taken to the hospital with unrelated injuries to the leg.