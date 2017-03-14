Stolen Vehicle Results in School Lockdowns

Two schools in east Charlotte were placed on lockdown on Tuesday morning after an incident with a stolen vehicle.

According to reports, an accident involving a stolen car and an unoccupied patrol car occurred near the two schools. Both Albemarle Road Elementary school and Albemarle Road Middle school were placed on lockdown at approximately 10:00 a.m. after a suspect in a stolen vehicle struck the empty patrol vehicle.

Following the crash, the suspect fled in the vehicle towards Snow White Lane where the suspect abandoned the car. Police made attempts to track down the suspect using K9 units from the CMPD, but were unable to apprehend them.

Both schools were told to lift the lockdown just before 11:00 a.m.