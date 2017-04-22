String of Car Break-Ins in Davison

Police are warning community members to lock their cars after a strings of break-ins in Davison last week.

Police reported that in one night, betweena Monday evening and Tuesday morning, a total of 14 cars were broken into. This number included one car that was stolen from a garage. All of these crimes, officers said, were perpetrated on vehicles that were left unlocked, and the car that was stolen had the keys in the ignition.

Police are cautioning residents in the area, which is normally a very quiet and crime-free neighborhood, to not let their guard down. They are recommending that everyone lock their vehicles at all times even while inside car ports and garages. Authorities stated that these types of crimes can happen within a seconds or minutes if the car is unlocked. In addition, reports say that 20% of the crimes reported in the area of Davidson are break-ins.

Among the stolen items were money, firearms, and electronics. Throughout the investigations, police have been able to identify a few suspects and will be conducting further investigations to solidify this list, but in the meantime, police say, “Lock up!”