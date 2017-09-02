String of Car Robberies in Uptown Charlotte Puts Police on Edge

A string of car robberies in uptown Charlotte have been frustrating police and residents.

According to recent reports, the heart of the city has seen 52 car break ins in the past month. In addition to the break ins, 10 aggravated assaults have been reported as well as five armed robberies.

The vehicle break ins have occurred all over uptown Charlotte, most notably in the parking lot of the Camden Cotton Mills Apartment Complex on Fifth and Graham Streets where several vehicles were broken into this past month. Six more cars were broken into on the street on Fourth and Trade on Tuesday night.

Police have noted that most of these crimes occur in vehicles that have been left unlocked. However, the thieves have also broken windows to get inside the cars.

CMPD has increased the number of both foot and bike patrols in the area, but in the meantime are warning residents and visitors to the area to always keep their vehicles locked and to not place valuables in plain sight.