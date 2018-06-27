String of Gas Station Robberies Prompts Investigations

Police are investigating after a string of gas station robberies in Charlotte has made locals nervous.

Officers say that two robberies took place within two hours on Monday morning. The first incident was at Sam’s Mart on North Tyron Street. A second robbery took place at the Circle K on Benfield Road. These two incidents join a slough of others that have taken place in the past month.

Reports indicate that robberies have also taken place at the Sam’s Mart on Statesville Road as well as the Sam’s Mart on Glenwood Drive during this past month, both within 15 minutes of each other. Suspects pointed guns at victims and one clerk was hit by a gun, receiving minor injuries. During the robbery on Glenwood Drive, the manager of the store tried to shoot at the suspect but missed, and the suspect got away.

Police are trying to piece together evidence from the multiple incidents to determine whether or not the robberies are related. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding these recent crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.