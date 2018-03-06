Student Arrested After Sexual Assault at Belmont Abbey College

A student has been arrested following a sexual assault on the campus of Belmont Abbey College.

According to police, the report was made on Saturday by the victim who also attends the college. The victim named 18-year-old Zachary Harvath as the suspect. Police investigated the incident, and obtained a warrant for Harvath’s arrest on Monday.

Harvath was arrested later that day and booked into Gaston County Jail with a $250,000 bond. He was charged with first-degree sex offense.

Reports indicated that Harvath is originally from Whitmore Lake, Michigan, and is at the college on a scholarship for lacrosse.

Police assured students and family that the incident was isolated , and not random.

Investigations are still taking place, and Detective Angela Spataro asks anyone with information to contact the Belmont Police Department at 704-829-4082.