Student Found in Possession of Gun on School Bus

In an episode frightening for many, police received a tip on Monday that a high school student from Central Cabarrus High School was in possession of a gun.

Police pulled over the school bus that was reportedly carrying the student in question. Eyewitnesses saw the bus pull into the parking lot of the Weaver Enterprise auto repair shop on Flowes Road, followed by a large number of cop cars.

Police entered the bus and searched students, eventually finding the unloaded gun in the backpack of one of the students. Other students on the packed bus were asked to calmly exit the vehicle with their hands up, and they handcuffed the suspect, taking him off the bus last.

Following the incident, some students got back on the bus while others were picked up by parents at the site.

Police say that they could find no indication that the student was planning on using the gun, and investigations are still taking place to find out why the student had the weapon in his possession.

Authorities say this is the second firearm related scare at the school in several months. In September, anonymous pictures featuring masked suspects holding guns were posted online along with threats of a shooting at the school.