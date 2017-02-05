Student from Davidson College Charged with Sexual Assault

A student from Davidson College in Mecklenburg County was recently charged with with sexual battery.

The student, George Coleman, 20, was arrested and put under $5,000 bond on Thursday. According to police, a female student had reported being sexually assaulted by Coleman on January 15 on the campus of Davidson College. The victim was then taken to Novant Health Presbyterian to be treated after the incident.

Coleman was jailed in Mecklenburg County and is now free.

This incident was one of over 42 similar crimes that have happened on the Davidson College campus in the past three or four years. Any sexual act that is done without the consent of the other person is categorized as sexual battery.