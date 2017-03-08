Student From Winthrop University Brings Gun on Campus

A student has been charged after bringing a gun onto the campus of a local Rock Hill University.

Kadeem Emone Thomas-Evans, 19, was stopped by police after trying to evade a patrol car that was blocking the entry road leading to Lee Wicker Hall at Winthrop University on March 6. The officer was parked in the location due to a fire drill, and saw the student attempt to pass him in his black Nissan Altima. The police officer performed a traffic stop to question the student about the suspicious behavior.

During the stop, the officer smelled marijuana and began questioning the student about the odor. Evans then allowed the officer to search the car, and was told to step out of the vehicle. Police then found a back pack that contained three .380-caliber bullets, a pistol, two pistol magazines, two boxes of ammo, and .40-caliber bullets.

When questioned, Evans told police that he had just come from home in Columbia where he reportedly lives in a bad area. He told them that he had forgotten to take the gun out of his back pack, and had gone to class that day with the gun inside.

Afterwards, Evans allowed police to search his residence where officers found marijuana.

Evans was arrested and taken to Rock Hill City Jail.