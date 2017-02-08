Student Shot with BB Gun While Inside Bus

A student was shot in the face with a BB gun on Monday afternoon in Charlotte.

The student was an 11-year-old student from Sugar Creek Charter School in north Charlotte. The incident happened at approximately 4:10 p.m. Children were on the bus, which had just left the school. The bus was dropping off children in the 500 block of Sinclair Street when a shot was fired with a BB gun towards the bus.

The pellet went through the window of the bus, and struck the victim on the right side of their face, leaving minor injuries. The victim declined to be treated after the incident.

The suspect was another 11-year-old student. It is unclear at the moment why the student chose to shoot the bus with their Red Ryder BB gun.

The suspect has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.