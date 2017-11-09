Students Sustain Minor Injuries After Being Struck by Car

Two students were injured by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street to reach their bus in south Charlotte.

The incident happened on Thursday morning before school at around 6:30 a.m. According to police reports, the two students were attempting to cross the street near the intersection of Scaleybark Road and Aycock Lane when a truck struck the two individuals. The vehicle then struck a nearby power pole. The driver was not seriously injured, and the pole was not damaged. The driver stayed on the scene.

The children are students at Myers Park High School. Both were transported to a hospital, one with minor injuries and he other with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

The driver of the bus told police that the bus was stopped with the stop sign arm extended at the time of the accident. Because of the time of day and rainy weather, investigators at the scene believe the darkness or weather conditions may have contributed to the incident. Distracted driving may have also been a factor.

The driver of the truck has been cited with failure to stop for a bus.