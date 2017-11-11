Stupid Crime of the Week: Anchorage Man Arrested for Stealing Motorized Safeway Cart

An Anchorage man was arrested on felony theft charges after attempting to drive a stolen electric shopping cart away from the store to which it belongs, police say.

Rondell Chinuhuk, 32, of Anchorage, was witnessed driving off into the night on the battery-powered cart by Safeway employees at a Fairbanks-area store. A security camera video confirmed the time of his attempted escape to be just after 3 a.m.

When Chinuhuk reached an intersection ten minutes later, the chase came to a halt as the cart became stuck in some deep snow. An officer observed the predicament and spoke to Chinuhuk, who said that he was on his way back to return the cart and was, “just riding the cart to have fun,” according to a spokesperson with the Fairbanks Police Department.

The theft of the cart, which is valued at about $2,500, constitutes a felony