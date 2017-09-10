Stupid Crime of the Week: Armed Carjacker Stumped by Manual Transmission, Automatically Flees Scene

A Birmingham teen is under arrest after attempting to rob a man of his car and electronics, authorities say. His progress was stalled, however, when he discovered he could not operate the manual transmission of the vehicle.

The 17-year-old Quinderris Brown has been formally charged with first degree robbery by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; Brown is charged as an adult.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 pm on August 18th. Deputies responded to a reported robbery at the 2300 block of Fourth Street N.W. Chief Deputy Randy Christian stated that the 23-year-old victim explained to authorities that he had been doing door-to-door sales in the area of 7th Street N.W. He said had stopped to have lunch in his car and complete some paperwork when a black male suspect, later confirmed to be Brown, approached his window and pointed a handgun at him, demanding his car keys, cell-phone, and tablet.

The victim obeyed, and Brown tried to make his escape. But suddenly the outcome shifted, because the suspect had never learned to drive a vehicle with a manual transmission. Rather than stick around, he released the tablet and car keys from his clutches and fled the scene on foot.

Chief Deputy Christian said that the victim was able to track his cell-phone and provide the police with its location. Deputies discovered the suspect at an apartment on Tamara Trail, and took him into custody.