Stupid Crime of the Week: Attacker Runs From the Scene of the Crime Pursued By Pet Chihuahua

An attacker in Florida was foiled this week after a small Chihuahua pursued him from the scene of the attempted robbery, proving that size is not nearly as important as heart when it comes to protecting your friends.

According to Gainseville Police, the tiny but brave dog named CoCo was taking a walk with a woman, who was not identified for privacy reasons, on Tuesday. During the walk, a man approached the victim from behind, striking her with a bottle. The suspect then proceeded to try to rob the woman, demanding money from her.

The attack was enough to provoke the internal protective instincts of the small dog, who turned viciously on the suspect, biting him on the leg. The action was enough to intimidate the attacker who turned and fled from the scene with his tail between his legs leaving the victim safe and unharmed.

The chihuahua’s owner and the victim’s caregiver, 45-year-old Blake Pfirrmann, praised his pet calling him brave and protective. The little animal is now being hailed as a hero, and Pfirrmann says that he deserves a badge.