Stupid Crime of the Week: Attempted Break-In Suspect Apologizes With a Six Pack

A story has gone viral this week after an attempted break-in suspect in Novia Scotia left a six pack near the door by way of apology.

The incident occurred earlier in May. According to Caitlynne Hines, the resident of the apartment in question, a very drunk man had come to her door and repeatedly tried to break in. On the first attempt, Hines scared the man away. He then came back later and tried to pick the lock, saying that a friend of his lived upstairs. This attempt was also unsuccessful, and afterwards the man left.

The next day, after sobering up and realizing what he had done, the man purchased a six pack of beer and left it on the doorstep of Hines’s apartment along with a note of apology. The note stated that he had mistaken her door for his friend’s and that he hoped his disorderly actions did not reflect poorly on her neighbor.

After receiving the apology letter, Hines posted it on social media where it went viral with over 922 shares.