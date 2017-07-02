Stupid Crime of the Week: Bald Michigan Man Steals Rogaine

A bald man who stole seven boxes of the hair growth product Rogaine is being sought by police in Dearborn, Michigan. The crime occurred the afternoon of June 22 at a pharmacy.

The man reportedly wore an “Air Force Dad” T-Shirt and was between 30 and 40 years old, though perhaps he was younger and only appeared to be over 30 due to his unfortunate condition.

According to a police press release, the product requires 12-14 months of use before results show, so they expect the bald burglar to strike again when his current stash runs out.

Employees say that the man, who lacked locks, entered the store and approached the Rogaine display, which lacked locks. He then selected seven boxes of the product, left the store, and departed in a dated Chevrolet.

“While this is not the most hair-raising crime, we must protect our retailers as these crimes drive up the retail costs for honest consumers,” Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad stated.