Stupid Crime of the Week: Burglar Busted After Stealing One Nike and One Converse Shoe

A burglar in Florida was busted this week after stealing one Nike shoe and one Converse shoe along with several other items from a Gainesville home.

The burglary happened on Saturday at an apartment home at 500 SW 69th Street in Gainesville, Florida. According to reports, the suspect had entered the home through a window and was later seen exiting the apartment carrying a bag, and fleeing in a blue Ford Crown Victoria. The neighbor who had seen the suspect fleeing notified the victim who contacted police.

The items that were reported as stolen were a $400 diamond ring, a $75 speaker, three hair extensions that added up to $280, and one each of the Nike shoe ($21) and the Converse shoe ($40).

A short time later, police found the suspect vehicle and pulled it over. The suspect, who was identified as 34-year-old Ashley Renae Nobles, told police that she had not broken into the apartment, and allowed police to search the vehicle. However, Noble’s claims to innocence were futile when police found the single Nike shoe and Converse shoe. After the victim supplied the matching pairs, the suspect was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, grand theft, and habitually driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Police say they were unable to locate the other missing items.