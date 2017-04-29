Stupid Crime of the Week: Burglar Caught Making Chicken in the Kitchen

A burglar was arrested in Florida after breaking into a home and cooking chicken in the kitchen.

The suspect was 34-year-old Ronald Wesley. According to reports, the man had entered the home in Alachua County, Florida, and began to make himself at home. The burglar had taken some vodka out of the cupboards and sipped it while he got chicken and sausage out of the refrigerator and began frying it up in a pot of oil, taking care to season it properly.

The suspect, however, was not destined to eat the meal that he had cooked. The owner of the house, Samantha O’Neal, soon arrived on the scene with with her sister and friend. She found the very drunk man who was standing in the kitchen with the bottle of vodka in one hand, and cooking utensils in the other. O’Neal began chasing the man out of the home. When they got to the gate, she picked him up and threw him bodily from her property.

Police were able to identify Wesley, and arrested him shortly afterward. He was wandering around not far from the house. Wesley, who O’Neal said was an acquaintance, was charged with felony burglary and larceny, as well as other charges.

Reports also indicated that the suspect was not a bad cook. O’Neal stated that her friend had bravely tried the chicken and found it to be “well-seasoned.”