Stupid Crime of the Week: Burglar Caught Red-Handed Wearing Victim’s Betty Boop Pjs

A burglar made himself a little too much at home after breaking into a residence in Wichita Falls, Texas, this week.

The suspect was 37-year-old Brad Vaughan. After breaking into a house on Grant Gill Lane, Vaughan decided to use the facilities to take a shower. The victims of the burglary arrived home at around 5:00 p.m., and were greeted by the sound of the shower running. The owners proceeded to the bedroom where they found Vaughan standing squeaky clean in the middle of the bedroom wearing one of the victims’ Betty Boop pajama pants. His own clothes were strewn across the bedroom floor.

The victims called the police on Vaughan who was apprehended on the scene still wearing the pajamas.

Police investigating the scene also found a pocket knife among the burglar’s possessions, which they believe he used to break into the home.

Vaughan, who was a stranger to the victims, was charged with burglary of habitation, and placed in Wichita County Jail on a $10,000 bond.