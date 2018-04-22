Stupid Crime of the Week: Burglar Tried to Disguise His Face with See-Through Plastic

Police in Georgia are laughing after a burglar attempted to disguise his face with see-through plastic while he committed a crime this week.

The crime took place on April 13 at a GameStop store in St. Mary’s, Georgia. The suspect entered the store with a unique disguise on his face. According to reports, the suspect had taken the plastic covering from a package of bottled water, and placed it over his head and face.

It is unclear whether the suspect was hoping to pass off as a water bottle, or if he was going for an astronaut look. Whatever the case, the general consensus among police in St. Mary’s is that it was ineffective. The features of his face are clearly visible beneath the clear plastic.

Members of the St. Mary’s Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspect, saying that he had also worn the disguise into a different store while wearing the same clothing. They are hoping the public can help identify the man, who the police described as a “craftily disguised gent.”

Police also added, “You can help us catch him, once you stop laughing.”

Several days later, police were able to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Kerry Hammond Jr. The suspect was found and arrested on April 19th, and charged with criminal damage to property and burglary, both of which are felony charges.