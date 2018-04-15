Stupid Crime of the Week: Burglary Suspect Nabbed by His Own Dash Cam

A man’s own dash cam provided evidence against him after he committed burglary.

The burglary took place in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, on April 5. The suspect, who was identified as 25-year-old Xavier Inocenio Moran, pulled up to a Sally’s Beauty Supply in Royal Palm Beach. He then proceeded to get a bat out of the back of his car, and used it to break into the business. He then attempted to break open a safe using the same bat.

The suspect then got back in his car and drove away. Three hours later, Moran was involved in a car accident. In an attempt to avoid fault in the accident, Moran signed a permission form allowing police to view footage from his dash cam. While viewing the footage of the accident, police also discovered footage showing Moran retrieving a bat from his car and breaking into the Sally’s Beauty Supply.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and placed in Palm Beach County Jail.

The suspect’s trouble did not end there, however. He was also arrested on April 7 after threatening his brother and parents with a pistol and an assault rifle. During an attempt to arrest him, he fled from police and hid in some bushes until apprehended by police.

Moran now faces a plethora of charges including assault with a deadly weapon, one count of battery, one count of resisting an officer without violence, and escape.

The man has now been released, but remains under supervision.