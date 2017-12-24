Stupid Crime of the Week: California “Criminal Claus” Gets Stuck in Chimney

Police in northern California made a surprising arrest this week after a man attempting a yuletide burglary ended up stuck in a chimney.

The burglar, now dubbed the “Criminal Claus”, seems to have missed a few lessons in Grinchery. According to police, the suspect had been attempting to slip down a chimney into the business below in order to cause mayhem, but became wedged partway down.

Finding himself in a tight spot, the man wriggled out a hand to grasp his phone and dialed 911 for assistance.

Police as well as firefighters arrived on the scene and extracted him with specialist equipment. Instead of the Grinch or Santa Claus, however, the man that finally emerged from the sooty blackness of the fireplace was 32-year-old Jesse Berube.

After ascertaining that the suspect had not been injured during the exploit, Berube was arrested, complete with smudges of soot and ash on his face, and charged for burglary.