Stupid Crime of the Week: Colorado Jogger Won’t Stop Defecating in Front of Homes

Colorado is in a state of high hilarity over the “Mad Pooper” who refuses to stop defecating in front of a Colorado Springs home.

The messy affair began several weeks ago, but has garnered lots of public attention recently after the suspect has simply refused to stop. According to Cathy Budde, who is a resident of the Colorado Springs community, her children saw the woman stop in front of their residence, drop her pants without regard to the nearby children who were watching her, and relieve herself.

The children, who were shocked and startled, ran into the house screaming and told their mother what had happened. Budde confronted the woman who simply said “sorry” and went about her business. Budde thought the incident would be a one and done affair, but she was wrong. The suspect repeated the bizzare action on multiple occasions, coming at different times to try to keep from being caught.

Police in the area have asked residents to take pictures of the woman in order to try to identify her. Residents also put up signs begging the woman to stop defecating in front of their homes and to use the nearby restrooms in the park instead. If caught, the woman will likely face charges of exposure and public defecation.

To add to the hubbub, Charmin, a popular toilet paper company, has offered the mystery pooper a years’ worth of free toilet paper from the company if she will turn herself in.

However, all attempts to catch the woman responsible have been unsuccessful and the “Mad Pooper” remains at large, armed with fists full of napkins, striking fear into lawns everywhere.