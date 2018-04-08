Stupid Crime of the Week: Criminal Conveniently Leaves Fingerprint in Play-Doh Used to Obscure Security Cameras

A criminal in Massachusetts has likely sealed his own fate this week after leaving a sizable fingerprint in the play-doh that he used to obscure security cameras.

The plan was no doubt going to be an ingenious one for the suspect who recently shoplifted in the city of Leicester, Massachusetts. The shoplifter arrived at the store, intent on stealing property, and came armed with a lump of multicolored play-doh.

The suspect attempted to obstruct the device by placing the dough over the device. The attempt was unsuccessful, and the suspect quickly fled the scene, but failed to take the dough with him.

Police were able to recover the play-doh, and immediately found a perfect fingerprint. They are now using the evidence to identify the suspect, who probably has only a short time before being brought to justice for the shoplifting attempt.