Stupid Crime of the Week: “Domestic Dispute” in Germany Takes a Fowl Turn

Police in Germany came across an unexpected scene when they responded to a domestic dispute report this week.

According to Berlin police, they were called to residence in Loerrach near the Swiss border after neighbors became concerned about the amount of noise coming from the nearby home. According to these neighbors, there was a great deal of shouting coming from the adjacent apartment, which prompted the call.

Police arrived at the scene expecting to break up a domestic disturbance, but instead found a 22-year-old man in his apartment having a stand-off with a pet parrot.

According to the man, he had become irritated with his girlfriend’s pet bird, and began arguing with it. As his shouting increased, so did the parrot’s. The man’s shouts were equally matched by the parrot’s loud squawking which sounded like a dog barking.

After finding that there were no injuries, police left the scene shortly after the amusing discovery.