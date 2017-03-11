Stupid Crime of the Week: Drunk Man Tips Over Golf Car While Trying to Run Over a Rooster

A man was charged in Florida this week after he flipped his golf cart in an attempt to run over a rooster.

The man in question is a resident of Cinnaminson, NJ, and was in the Florida Keys on vacation at the time of the incident. The suspect, Daniel H. Jones, 34, had been having a little too much fun on his vacation, however, as police reported that he had a blood-alcohol content of three times over the legal limit during the incident.

According to reports, the very drunk man had gotten into a golf cart, along with two other passengers, and had begun to drive the cart wildly around when he spotted the rooster passing by. Apparently the rooster offended the suspect, because witnesses report that he suddenly became very resolute about hitting the rooster.

The result of the drunken attack was an overturned golf cart, and three injured tourists.

The rooster, which had no alcohol in its system and had no desire to play chicken with the golf cart, was able to assess the situation with sobriety and step deftly out of the way, retreating with dignity onto a raised pavement. The rooster sustained no injuries.

Jones was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence, and DUI with property damage and minor injury.