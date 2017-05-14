Stupid Crime of the Week: Drunk Woman Enters The Wrong Home

Homeowners were frightened and surprised after discovering a stranger sleeping in their bed after a night of drinking.

The incident occurred in Lower Burrell, Pennselvania. According to reports, the woman had been heavily drinking when she decided to walk rather than drive to a relative’s house to spend the night. Unfortunately, the woman chose the wrong house not once, but twice.

Police reported that 36-year-old Allison Marie Plusquellic had tried to enter the first house through an open window, but was unable to do so. She left her purse at the first home in the process. Next, she walked to a second residence that was more than a mile away. This time, she succeeded in prying open the window and climbing inside where she settled herself on the bed and began sleeping.

When the owners of the home noticed the open window, they were alarmed and called police right away. Officers arrived to find Plusquellic still snoozing on the bed. Police stated that they were glad she had not been driving, but the woman, who had previous charges of drunken driving, was jailed and charged with burglary and trespassing.