Stupid Crime of the Week: Enviable Vacation Turns into $22 Million Drug Bust

Two girls in their twenties had a not-so-picturesque ending to an otherwise perfect vacation when they were busted for smuggling $22 million dollars of cocaine.

The pair of girls were travelling together on a two-month-long cruise on the MS Sea Princess. The cruise, which stopped in parts of the UK as well as Australia, was an enviable vacation costing upwards of $15,000 per person.

During the course of their two months at sea, the girls posted picture upon picture on Instagram, looking for the likes and comments of jealous friends. However, as they approached their last stop in Sydney, the posts mysteriously ceased.

The answer to this mystery could be found in the pair’s suitcases. While most of the other 2,000 passengers on the cruise had packed clothes, souvenirs, and toiletries in their luggage, the two girls had $22 million dollars worth of cocaine, weighing up to 200 pounds, stashed in theirs.

The suspects exited the ship in Sydney to find the Australian Federal Police waiting for them, having been outed by both Canadian and American authorities. The bust was the largest ship/plane bust in the history of busts in Australia.

The pair now faces a potential life vacation behind bars in Australia, a trip that likely won’t end up on our Instagram feeds.