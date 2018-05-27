Stupid Crime of the Week: Florida Couple Arrested for Stealing Motorized Shopping Cart

A couple from Largo, Florida has been arrested for stealing a motorized shopping cart from the Walmart on Missouri Avenue.

Jeffrey Robert Sabiel, 50, and Santa Marie Walters, 32, were seen by security cameras driving the cart off the store premises and heading west on Rosery Road. The video in question has not yet been released to the public.

The theft was quickly reported, and the cart was seen parked outside Jimmy’s Sports Bar. An officer found the couple sitting at the bar.

The couple first denied the theft, but then admitted to committing the crime. They were arrested on charges for grand theft, and booked into Pinella County Jail.