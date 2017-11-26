Stupid Crime of The Week: Florida Man Attempts to Break into Unmarked Sheriff’s Car, Arrested by Deputies Inside

Stephen Titland, 49, attempted to burglarize an unmarked Pasco County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Murrow Street in New Port Richey on Wednesday. Titland failed to realize that the vehicle was occupied by the Strategic Targeted Area Response team, and was placed under arrest by the waiting deputies.

Titland was positively identified as the man who had been caught on camera the previous night attempting to burglarize seven vehicles on Hawbuck Street in the Trinity Oaks neighborhood. He was unsuccessful, all the vehicles being locked.

Titland was previously convicted of burglary/criminal mischief in Pinellas County, and was on felony probation for this crime at the time of arrest.