Stupid Crime of the Week: Florida Man Films His own Arrest on Facebook Live

A Florida man who was filming a Facebook Live video and flashing money to the camera accidentally ended up filming his own arrest when Jacksonville Police arrived on the scene.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Jacksonville. The suspect, 22-year-old Breon Hollings, decided to film a Facebook Live video. The video shows the drug dealer waving large amounts of cash and boasting loudly to the camera for several minutes before things started to go downhill for Hollings. In the background of the video, Jacksonville Police can be heard arriving and shouting on a loudspeaker outside the home announcing that they had a search warrant.

After shouting for several minutes, Jacksonville deputies threw smoke grenades into the home, and the loud bangs can be heard in the video as well. Hollings is seen going in and out of the video. He finally disappears for good, but officers can be seen entering the room, one of whom proceeds over to the camera and turns it off.

Police later reported that a handgun, crack cocaine, ammunition, oxycodone pills, and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, and possession of paraphernalia for the manufacture or delivery of drugs.