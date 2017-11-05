Stupid Crime of the Week: Florida Woman Charged with DUI on Horseback

A woman in Florida was charged with a DUI this week…while riding a horse.

53-year-old Donna Byrne, of Polk City, Florida, was arrested and charged with DUI and animal neglect near Lakeland on Thursday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Byrne was arrested around 1:30 p.m. after a passerby reported to deputies that the woman on horseback seemed to be confused and could possibly be in danger, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Brian Bruchey said.

Deputies conducted a field sobriety test on Byrne, her breath samples showing her blood alcohol content to be twice the legal limit.

Byrne has also been charged with animal neglect, as she failed to properly protect her horse. She was riding it in the roadway, putting the animal directly in harm’s way, Bruchey said.

The horse was taken to the Sheriff’s Office’s livestock facility.