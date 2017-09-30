Stupid Crime of the Week: Lady Lifts Long Island Lizards

Police in Huntington, New York, after a woman pilfered a Suffolk County pet store and made away with two lizards.

The crime, which occurred in August, was reported to have happened at Selmer’s Pet Land in Huntington Station at 125 East Jericho Turnpike.

According to police reports, a woman and two children entered the store at around 1:00 p.m. on August 23. The woman and the two boys walked around the store for a time, and surveillance footage showed the woman looking around her before lizardnapping two bearded dragon lizards and fleeing from the scene.

Police in Huntington are still searching for the suspect and the two lost lizards. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of $5,000 for anyone who has information on the suspect that will lead to an arrest and the hoped for return of the pet store’s scaly friends. Anonymous calls, police reported, can be made to 1-800-220-TIPS.