Stupid Crime of the Week: Looters in the Wake of Irma Attempt to Steal Power Utility Pole

Although many criminals have been busted in the past week after trying to take advantage of the recent storm by looting unoccupied homes and causing mayhem, two suspects this week went above and beyond when they attempted to strap a power utility pole to their vehicle and drive off with it.

The incident happened in Jacksonville, Florida, just days after the high winds of hurricane Irma had whipped through the area. Witnesses to the scene would have been perplexed as the two shirtless men hoisted a JEA utility pole onto their small SUV’s roof. The utility pole was at least three times as long as the vehicle and it was strapped to the roof with a single strap.

Not surprisingly, police were able to spot the sneaky attempt, and pulled the conspicuous vehicle over, placing its ambitious occupants under arrest.

The men were identified as 46-year-old Victor Walter Apeler and 42-year-old Blake Lee Waller. When apprehended by police, they tried to explain that they had simply been attempting to move the pole from the middle of the road where it had been blocking traffic. Officers were not convinced, however, and charged the two men with grand theft.

No doubt the two men were actually interested in the value of the pole, which is worth around $2,500.

The incident is one of dozens of arrests in the Florida area over the past week for Irma-related crimes.