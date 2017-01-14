Stupid Crime of the Week: Maid of Honor Goes on Tumultuous Drunken Rampage

A recent wedding ruckus in Florida probably has the newlyweds wishing they had served sparkling grape juice instead of alcohol, and a bride and her maid of honor are no longer friends after what can only be described as a disastrous wedding reception.

Attendees of the wedding said that the ceremony was beautiful. The couple, David and Jennifer Butler, said their vows in front of their guests and stood for pictures that look radiant and happy. However, the celebrations went downhill during the reception. The Butlers only had time for a first dance before Amanda Willis, the maid of honor, started making things a little more exciting than was necessary.

Willis was wildly drunk within 30 minutes of the beginning of the reception, reportedly downing several bottles of strong drink. In her inebriated state, she tried to get car keys from several people, before finally succeeding in stealing the best man’s keys from his pocket. She took off in his car, but the best man managed to get ahold of the car and, feet dragging on the ground, pulled the emergency break. Guests helped wrestle the woman out of the car.

Afterwards, Willis attacked the best man, punching him in the face. Police had been called, and they took Willis, who had begun to appear to have a seizure, to a local hospital. Once there, Willis continued to act wildly, exposing herself inappropriately to police, and causing violent havoc in the hospital room.

After this event, the two women are, understandably, no longer friends. Willis is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, larceny, battery, and violation of probation.