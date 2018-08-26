Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Arrested After Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend With Biscuit

A man has been arrested after he assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a biscuit.

Although biscuits are typically meant to be savored with a bit of sausage gravy or some jam, a man found a different use for one in a recent assault that took place in Nashville, Tennessee this week. According to reports, 45-year-old Jeffrey Tomerlin became upset after he saw his ex-girlfriend in a vehicle with her new boyfriend.

Tomerline apparently had the biscuit in his hand at the time, because he walked up to the car, and chucked the baked good as hard as he could at the woman’s face.

The force of the biscuit was enough to give the woman minor injuries. The man continued the tirade by hurling insults and racial slurs at the pair, punching the hood, and threatening to kill them.

Police arrived on the scene and put Tomerlin in the police cruiser. Officers reported that the irate man continued to bang his head on the inside of the vehicle, prompting police to take him to a hospital before booking him into jail.

Tomerlin was released and charged with public intoxication, vandalism, and assault. He was booked into jail under a $3,100 bond.