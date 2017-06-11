Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Arrested After Refusing to Wear Pants

A man in Rock Hill was arrested on Wednesday after refusing to put on pants.

According to police, a man was walking in the 400 block of South Cherry Road wearing only a yellow shirt, but no pants. Police arrived and spoke to the man who refused at first to give his name. Police were able to identify the man as Derrick Melton.

When officers asked the man to go home and put on some pants, he refused, saying that he was a nudist. After being told that being pantless in public is illegal, the man told officers he would rather be arrested than don the pants. Melton was consequently arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

After speaking with Melton’s mother, authorities determined that the man suffers from mental health issues, and is now being treated at a hospital.