Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Arrested After Robbing Doughnut Store…Twice

A man has been arrested in Chesapeake after robbing the same doughnut store twice in one week.

The suspect, 26-year-old Allan Harrell, had apparently never been warned of the first rule of being a criminal: never return to the scene of your crime. Harrell first robbed Amazing Glazed at 321 Johnstown Road in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Sunday.

According to witnesses, the suspect covered his face and entered the store armed with a knife. He approached employees and demanded cash. The man was able to flee the scene before police arrived. Just two days later, on Tuesday, police experienced déjà vu as they received a call reporting an identical crime. Once again the suspect had donned a face mask, armed himself with a knife, and walked into Amazing Glazed to demand cash.

The second time the suspect was not as lucky in his escape. Witnesses saw Harrell retreating behind a nearby apartment complex, and police were able to find him and arrest him.

Harrell was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of wearing a mask in public in connection to the doughnut robberies.