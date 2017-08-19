Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Arrested For OUI Says He Was Drinking on the Doctor’s Orders

A man was arrested in Springfield, Massachusetts, after running down an elderly pedestrian and insisting that the doctor had ordered him to drink.

49-year-old Clinton Taylor of Springfield had been driving in his vehicle at around 9:00 p.m. when he felt his car hit a large object. The man left the scene, leaving a 69-year-old man injured in the crosswalk. Police later found the victim with several injuries lying face-down in the street. According to reports, Taylor later returned to the scene saying that he had come back to see what he had hit.

The suspect, upon arriving at the scene, was immediately perceived to have been drinking. His speech was slurred, and several containers of alcohol were found open in the vehicle. He also admitted to drinking several 25-ounce beers that day.

When police conducted a breathalyzer test, they found that his alcohol levels were far over the legal limit at .28.

Taylor tried to explain to police that his doctor had ordered that he drink the alcohol so that he could avoid withdrawal symptoms. He insisted that he could have his doctor give the police a note. Police were unsurprisingly unassuaged, and arrested him anyway, giving him a $5,000 bail and their own order to refrain from drinking until his preliminary court hearing in September. In addition, Taylor’s license was suspended for 180 days.

The suspect, who is pleading not guilty in his case, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor second offense, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, negligent driving, driving with an open container in his vehicle, and a crosswalk violation, proving that even if your doctor orders you to drink exorbitant amounts of alcohol, driving while drunk and striking pedestrians in crosswalks is still against the law.