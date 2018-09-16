Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Attacks Neighbor With Chainsaw After Argument Over Shrubbery

In a classic example of why you should not make your neighbor angry while they are holding a chainsaw, a man attacked his neighbor with a chainsaw following an argument over shrubbery.

The incident took place in Land O’ Lakes, Florida on September 4th. According to police reports, the two neighbors, Landaker and Zlocki, had been involved in an ongoing dispute about the shrubbery that grows between their two properties. The attack began after Zlocki returned to home to catch Landaker sneaking branches into the garbage from the shrubbery.

Caught red handed, the two entered into an argument. The whole incident was caught on tape. The two could be seen exchanging less than friendly discourse. Zlocki began hugging one of the shrubberies as if to protect it, but Landaker came at the shrubbery with his chainsaw, harming both the bush and his neighbor in the process. He also was seen in video footage shoving Zlocki.

Zlocki received injuries to his arm where the chainsaw had cut through the tendons.

Landaker was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and simple battery. He was booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.