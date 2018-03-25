Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Brings Baby to Safety Before Stealing Vehicle

Police are searching for a suspect after he stole a car, realized a baby was inside, brought the baby to safety, and then sped off in the stolen car.

The incident happened in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. According to reports, the mother was outside of the vehicle at a gas station at the intersection of Wallis and Haverhill when the thief jumped inside the vehicle, which was left with its engine running, and took off at approximately 4:00 a.m.

The suspect then realized there was a baby in the back seat. He drove for about six miles before stopping at a Sunoco gas station. The suspect allegedly put the car in park, unstrapped the infant, and ran with the child to clerk yelling at them to take the baby.

He gave the 5-month-old baby to the clerk, and then ran back to the stolen black Kia Rio. He got in, and sped away.

Police were contacted, and the child was returned to the mother within 30 minutes of being dropped off. Officers later found the stolen car abandoned nearby, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

The baby was sleeping soundly when deputies arrived and was unharmed, though perhaps a bit hungry, when the relieved mother arrived on the scene.