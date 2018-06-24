Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Fails To Steal Car After Trying and Failing to Get it Out of Driveway

A man was unsuccessful in his attempts to steal a car after he tried and failed for multiple minutes to get it out of a tight spot in the driveway.

The attempted theft took place in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday June 20. Surveillance footage in the area showed a suspect wearing light colored shoes, pants and a shirt, with balding dark hair and a large beard, approach a truck that was not his. He began circling the truck, as though to decide if he could get the truck out of the driveway as it was partially blocked by another vehicle.

The suspect then put the vehicle into reverse, backing it towards a nearby minivan. The man proceeded to try several different maneuvers to get the vehicle out of the driveway, striking the minivan twice in the process. After several minutes of fruitless attempts, the suspect became nervous and got out of the vehicle, which was left parked in a very awkward position. The man fled at a fast pace back the way he had come.

Police obtained the surveillance footage, and are now searching for the suspect. Once caught, he will be charged with attempted motor vehicle theft.