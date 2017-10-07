Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Falls Asleep While Holding Victim at Gunpoint

A Florida man’s attempted holdup turned into a nap after he fell asleep while holding a victim at gunpoint.

The incident occurred in Panama City at a Days Inn on 23rd Street. According to local police, the man had entered the hotel on Saturday evening and proceeded to room 206. The suspect, who was identified as 36-year-old Jerry Allen Mills Jr., knocked on the door of the hotel room. The guest inside answered the door but immediately regretted the action after the suspect showed a gun and pushed his way inside.

The suspect then held the victim at gunpoint, threatening him and telling him that he would shoot him if he tried to escape. Held in a state of seemingly perpetual limbo, the two settled themselves in for a long night. The suspect, however, apparently settled in too much because after a long period of time, Mills fell asleep, allowing the victim to escape.

Mills later awoke and proceeded down to the front desk where he began to threaten the three individuals who were working. The suspect frightened the three men considerably when he actually began pulling the trigger on the gun. However, the gun did not fire. Instead, Mills repeatedly shouted “Bang!” in an attempt to make up for the firearm’s inadequacies.

The bumbling burglar was arrested by police later that evening. He was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, burglary of an occupied dwelling with a firearm, false imprisonment, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and improper exhibition of a firearm in connection to a crime.

No stranger to the law, Mills already has seven felony convictions in Florida and was wanted for grand theft at the time of the clumsy incident.