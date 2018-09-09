Stupid Crime of the Week: Man Fined After Kicking Seagull Who Ate Cheeseburger

A man has been fined in New Hampshire after he kicked a seagull that ate his cheeseburger.

The crime took place at Hampton beach in New Hampshire earlier this summer. Police say that the man had just gotten a cheeseburger and fries for lunch and had headed down to the beach. When he arrived and had sat down upon the sand to enjoy his meal, he found himself surrounded by seagulls. The seagulls ganged up on him and nabbed his burger.

In an attempt to protect his lunch, the man used his foot to shoo the birds away. However, his foot struck one of the seagulls, which received an injury to the leg and struggled to fly away.

A witness saw the event and called police who say that seagulls are protected under federal law.

Despite protestations that it was a complete accident, the suspect of the fowl attack was subject to a fine of $124.